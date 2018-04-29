Canadian cop says photos of deadly wrong-way crash ‘send sobering message’

ONTARIO — A police officer in Canada posted several photos of a wrong way crash, saying they “send a sobering message of the consequences” of traffic collisions.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police posted three photos Saturday of a fatal crash on Highway 403 and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga.

Schmidt says a wrong-way vehicle collided with a cement barrier, and the photos show the frame of the car wrapped around that barrier. The 29-year-old male driver was killed in the crash.

Sgt. Schmidt acknowledged that some might find the photos upsetting but said he hopes people will understand his intent was to inform rather than sensationalize.

The post stats in part: