Approximately 1,000 customers without power in Vernal

VERNAL, Utah – Approximately 1,000 people were without power Sunday afternoon in Vernal, Rocky Mountain Power said.

Crews were dispatched to the scene to resolve the issue. Rocky Mountain Power estimated the power would be restored by 5:00 p.m.

For updates and current outage information, visit rockymountainpower.net/ut-map.

Details of what may have caused the outage were unknown at the time of this report.

