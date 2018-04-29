A vending machine that dispenses handwritten letters

The Salt Lake City Public Library has a new art installation called The Letter Box Project. For a quarter you can experience the personal connection of a handwritten. These letters are written by Utahns and are available in English, Spanish, Russian, Somali, Vietnamese, and braille. For more information Click Here.
