Police seek suspect in Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah– Ogden Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened Friday night at 30th Street and Quincy Avenue around 7:00 p.m.

Lieutenant Will Farr with Ogden Police said the victim recognized the suspect from an alleged theft of tire rims that occurred earlier this week.

According to Farr, the victim confronted the suspect and a physical fight ensued.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice, once in the arm and once in the abdomen. They then got into a white SUV and fled the scene.

The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening and he was taken to the hospital to be treated, Farr said.

This is an ongoing story, visit fox13now.com for more information when it becomes available.