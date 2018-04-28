× Inmate in serious condition after stabbing at Utah State Prison

DRAPER, Utah — An inmate is in serious condition after a stabbing at the Utah State Prison Saturday afternoon.

Unified Police confirm a 37-year-old male inmate is listed in serious condition after the stabbing, and they say the inmate is expected to survive.

A spokesperson for the Utah Department of Corrections says the patient was transported to a hospital via ground ambulance. UDOC says no staff members were injured in the altercation, which was ended without any use of force on the part of prison staff.

The assault occurred in the Uintas facility of the prison.

No further details about the events leading up to the stabbing were immediately available. Unified Police say detectives are currently interviewing the suspects.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.