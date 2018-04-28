× Davis County man sentenced to 90 days for child pornography charges following probation violation

FARMINGTON, Utah – A Davis County man was sentenced to 90 days in jail followed by 36 months of probation after pleading guilty to viewing sexually explicit images of children.

John Alexandrowicz, 61, was initially charged with two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in September of 2014.

According to a probable cause statement released by police, a concerned citizen reported that they had seen images of child pornography on Alexandrowicz’s computer.

Officers executed a search warrant, where they found, “at least two images of child pornography and many images of young children in underwear,” the probable cause statement said.

Alexandrowicz pleaded guilty in February of 2016 to each count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and was sentenced to 210 days in the Davis County Jail.

After being released from jail, Alexandrowicz was placed on probation, which he allegedly violated by accessing the internet and having under his control “material that depicted human nudity.”

Alexandrowicz also left the state on February 1, which he was not allowed to do without permission while on probation.

He was booked into Davis County Jail Friday for both counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and probation violation.