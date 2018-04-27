Wanted with Scott McKane: Check fraud, package theft, and multiple burglaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted begins with three suspects who are wanted for alleged check fraud by the Saratoga Springs Police Department. Police said the three individuals have passed approximately $300,000 worth of bad checks to banks in Saratoga Springs, Lehi, American Fork, and Payson. Anyone with information on the suspects can call (801) 766-6503.

Sandy police released surveillance stills and video of two suspects wanted for separate package theft incidences. The first person of interest appears to be a white male, driving a dark-colored or grey SUV or minivan. The second suspect appeared to be a white female with her hood up, driving a light-colored sedan. If you recognize either suspect, contact the Sandy Police Department at (801) 568-7200.

An Orem contractor and police are seeking to identify a suspect who reportedly broke into the same home multiple times. The suspect allegedly broke into a trailer, stole items from the home itself, and even took video surveillance equipment as it was recording him. Tips on who the suspect may be can be submitted to the Orem Police Department at (801) 229-7070.