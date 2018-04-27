Taggers target homeowners and law enforcement vehicles in Spanish Fork

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK, UTAH – Spanish Fork Police are looking for two suspects who tagged several fences and vehicles Thursday night, and they believe the vandalism is gang-related.

It was all hands-on deck for people living in the Spanish Fork neighborhood near 200 South 800 West.

“My husband left for work this morning and told me we had graffiti on our fence,” said Cecilee Cannon.

They’re cleaning up a mess left behind by taggers and the messages weren’t very nice.

“I just can’t believe it," Cannon said. "I don’t know why that would even be a thing to do."

Sgt. Chris Sheriff with the Spanish Fork Police Department says, “It’s rare that we see this in Spanish Fork but it has happened in the past.”

Police say witnesses reported seeing two males going on a graffiti spree. A total of nine cases were reported to police overnight – including a Shopko store.

“We got hit in approximately four different areas in town,” Sheriff said.

The suspects also targeted vehicles, one belonging to Spanish Fork Police and a citizen, and two others from Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re not definite that it was targeting as far as toward police. Black and blue is the color of the paint on the buildings, the fence, they’re all matching, all the same type of moniker,” said Sheriff. “Most definitely it is gang related.”

Police are looking over surveillance video sent in by residents. If you have any information about these cases, call police at 801-804-4700.