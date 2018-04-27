× St. George Police seek suspect who entered home, sexually assaulted elderly female victim

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George are seeking the public’s help after they say a suspect entered a home and sexually assaulted an elderly female victim.

According to a press release from the St. George Police Department issued Friday, the assault occurred sometime after midnight on April 17 at a home on North Main Street in St. George.

Police say they believe the male suspect entered the residence through an unlocked door, went into a bedroom, and sexually assaulted an elderly female victim. Authorities arrived at the home within five minutes of the initial call to dispatch, but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build and wavy, light-colored hair.

Authorities say they did not previously release information about the assault due to investigative considerations, but at this pint they are reaching out for public assistance. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 435-627-4338.

“We encourage the citizens of St. George to report any suspicious activity and to secure your residence and vehicles at all times,” the press release concludes.