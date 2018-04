× Report: Evacuations lifted after refinery fire in Wisconsin; 15 hurt

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WLS-TV) — An evacuation order has been lifted an explosion and fire at a Wisconsin refinery, WLS-TV reports.

The blast, which occurred at about 10 a.m., left 15 people injured and thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles.

Tens of thousands of people living in the area were urged to evacuate their homes.

