Recipe: 4 ingredient banana peanut butter cookies

Tessa Acker a lead dietitian with Fit to Recover shares her recipe for banana peanut butter cookies. For more information on Fit to Recover Click Here.

4 ingredient Banana Peanut Butter Cookies

Makes 12 cookies

Ingredients:

2 very ripe bananas, mashed

1½ cups quick oats

⅓ cup peanut butter

¼ cup walnuts or other nuts

¼ cup raisins (optional)

1 tsp chia seeds (optional)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350F.

Mash the bananas and combine with oats, and peanut butter in a bowl and mix well. Fold in raisins, walnuts, and chia seeds (or whatever desired nuts or sweeteners).