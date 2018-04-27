Recipe: 4 ingredient banana peanut butter cookies

Tessa Acker a lead dietitian with Fit to Recover shares her recipe for banana peanut butter cookies. For more information on Fit to Recover Click Here.
4 ingredient Banana Peanut Butter Cookies
Makes 12 cookies
Ingredients:
2 very ripe bananas, mashed
1½ cups quick oats
⅓ cup peanut butter
¼ cup walnuts or other nuts
¼ cup raisins (optional)
1 tsp chia seeds (optional)
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350F.
Mash the bananas and combine with oats, and peanut butter in a bowl and mix well. Fold in raisins, walnuts, and chia seeds (or whatever desired nuts or sweeteners).
Drop bite-sized spoonful –sized balls onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes.