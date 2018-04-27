× Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is in serious condition after an auto-pedestrian crash in West Valley City Friday night.

Dispatch officials confirm one person was seriously hurt in the crash, which occurred in the area of 5571 West Hunter Drive (3300 South), near Centennial Park.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash just before 6 p.m.

No further details about the crash were immediately available. Fox 13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, check back for updates.