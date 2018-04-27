× Injured man rushed to hospital after crash in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man was injured in a two-car crash that was triggered by a third car on Mall Drive in St. George Thursday, St. George News reports.

The person injured in the crash had injuries severe enough that he was transported to the hospital in a Gold Cross ambulance, St. George Police Sgt. David Williams said. The extent of the man’s injuries were not known to police at the time of this report, but Williams said he was responsive when he was taken to the hospital.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. as a black Toyota Camry was traveling north on Mall Drive when a car in the inside lane abruptly stopped, Williams said. A silver Hyundai then attempted to turn into the Wells Fargo bank before the lanes were cleared, which caused the Hyundai to collide with the Camry, Williams said.

