FBI's SLC office announces capture of three suspects in attempted ATM bombings

SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI reports three Salt Lake County men have been captured in connection with a series of attempted ATM robberies earlier this year.

According to a news release from the FBI’s Salt Lake City office, the suspects attempted to rob ATMs in West Jordan and Salt Lake City using flammable liquids and propane tanks.

The first attempt happened on Sunday, January 7. According to the news release, a suspect approached an ATM at Golden West Credit Union, 5639 W Highlands Loop Rd. in West Jordan.

“He attached a propane tank and tubing to the ATM to feed propane into the ATM in order to blow it up. The unknown suspect then poured a liquid onto the ground in front of the ATM and drew it back a small distance, at which point he lit the liquid,” the news release said.

The same suspect used a similar technique to attempt to gain access to an America First Credit Union, 1799 S Pioneer Rd. in Salt Lake City, later that day, the news release said.

On January 19, two other suspects believed to be linked to the January 7 robbery attempts used a similar technique on an ATM at Chartway Federal Credit Union, 2089 W 9000 S in West Jordan.