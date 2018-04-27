× $5,000 reward offered in case of dog shot, killed in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The Humane Society of Utah is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of a Pomeranian dog in Eagle Mountain earlier this month.

According to a press release from HSU, an Eagle Mountain Resident found her small black Pomeranian dog dead across the street from her home around 3 p.m. on April 11.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Rose family, we can’t imagine finding your family pet killed in your neighborhood for no reason,” said Deann Shepherd, HSU representative. “There are many reasons why the person responsible needs to be charged to the full extent of the law for illegally discharging a firearm and killing a family pet. This is a pointless tragedy, and we do not want to see any other pets, or people, injured.”

The dog’s age, gender and name are unknown at this time. HSU says police believe the dog was shot and killed with a .22-caliber rifle or perhaps a pellet gun.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at 801-794-3970 and reference case # 18UCO3714.

According to HSU, Utah law stipulates those responsible could be charged with aggravated animal cruelty and illegal use of a weapon, both of which are misdemeanors.

