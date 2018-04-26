UHP amps up speed enforcement ahead of 100 deadliest days of summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY -- The Utah Highway Patrol is setting its sights on summer with a speed enforcement operation in Utah county.

The 100 deadliest days of summer is just a month away. To help reduce the overall number and severity of crashes, UHP will conduct a targeted speed enforcement operation in Utah County on Thursday April 26th.

UHP says speed is the leading cause of crashes in Utah, especially during summer. They hope Thursday's operation will help start the season off safely.

Troopers will be out in full force on I-15 in Utah County on Thursday to let people know they mean business. This is the second in what UHP is planning to be a sustained, high-visibility effort that will continue throughout the summer.