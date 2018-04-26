Suspects in Riverton burglary, fraud case caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERTON - With over five cameras positioned around the house, it’s nearly impossible to walk up on Marianne Howard’s home undetected.

“We have five cameras,” said Howard, adding it was her husband’s recommendation. “He thought it would be a good idea.”

So, when two alleged thieves pulled up in front of her house, naturally, the cameras caught everything.

“I was just disgusted and sick and violated,” Howard said.

In less than a minute, a car pulls up in front of the home, a man gets out of the passenger seat, walks into the open garage, takes a purse out of a car, and runs off.

“Within 15 minutes of taking it, my husband calls me and asks if I had spent $2,000,” Howard said. “I’m like, ‘No!’”

She had to spend most of the day canceling credit cards, debit cards, and checks. More importantly, she tracked down surveillance footage from a nearby Maverik gas station where she claims they used the card. She said police were able to see the license plate number on the suspect vehicle, but that may not very helpful.

“They’re borrowing and stealing cars,” points out Detective Ken Hansen with Unified Police. He said the plates might be stolen too. “They are just cruising through the neighborhood.”