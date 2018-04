× Seeing smoke in Eagle Mountain? It’s likely a controlled burn

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah – Are you seeing smoke in Eagle Mountain? It could be part of a controlled burn.

The Eagle Mountain City Stormwater Department announced agricultural burns Thursday around the stormwater ditch at Nolen Park and Friday on Lake Mountain Rd. west and south of Eagle Mountain Blvd.

The burns are scheduled between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Officials said the burns help to prevent flooding.