OREM, Utah — A natural gas explosion and fire evacuated Orem businesses near 800 S. State St. Thursday.

Orem Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Peterson said construction crews hit a large gas line at about 2 p.m., evacuating the strip mall.

Peterson said electrical equipment sparked a fire outside which spread inside the building causing smoke damage.

The building’s exterior was damaged as well.

The fire stopped traffic on State St. near 1200 S.

No injuries have been reported.