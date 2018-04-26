Make it a magical Mother’s Day! Vaginal rejuvenation after motherhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you a mom? Has having children changed the way things feel during intimacy? A non-surgical treatment is helping moms everywhere feel AMAZING this Mother’s day!

Being a mom is amazing, and a new treatment is helping moms everywhere to feel amazing again during intimacy. Reena from Enlighten Laser came to Fox 13's The PLACE to let moms know that there is a solution to symptoms of declining sexual function. Reena said that if you are a mom and have noticed that sex just doesn’t feel the same anymore, the Geneveve treatment can help! If you have symptoms of low sexual arousal, lack of lubrication, dryness, low orgasm strength, low sexual sensation, or a general sense of looseness in the vaginal tissue, the Geneveve treatment is the solution! Gone are the days that losing sexual satisfaction is just a part of life. Now, women can maintain a good and healthy sex life, which can mean a good quality of life.

Mother’s day is a perfect time to start thinking about self care as a woman and a mother! Reena shared how Geneveve treats the vaginal tissue to make a difference in a woman’s intimate life. The treatment uses radiofrequency energy to stimulate collagen formation, to give the vaginal tissue cushioning. Geneveve also gives strength to the vaginal tissue to create better sexual functions such as lubrication, orgasm strength, arousal, heightened sensitivity and an overall tightened and toned feeling. Patients start to notice results in the first 30 days, and the final result at about 90 days from receiving the treatment.

The treatment only takes 30 minutes to 1 hour and patients only have to do it once! The Geneveve is able to penetrate the cells of the vaginal tissue 10X deeper than any other treatment. Because the treatment is able to treat at a cellular level and bypass the top layers of tissue, the patient will feel NO pain and NO downtime. Patients can return to regular activities right after receiving the treatment. Dr. Molly Mears, OB/GYN performs each Geneveve treatment. Dr. Mears makes each patient’s experience very comfortable and personable during treatment. Reena says that patient always says that having a female OB/GYN perform their treatment made them much more confident in their decision.

Enlighten Laser is offering a discount right now! Each patient will receive 30% off each Geneveve treatment! The 30% off discount is good until May 7th. Consultations are FREE, so you moms out there have nothing to lose by coming in to discuss your specific areas of concern! “We want moms and all women to feel like they can come and feel comfortable in our office,” Reena said. “Being a mom is challenging enough---isn’t it time to take care of yourself for Mother’s day?” Give yourself the gift of feeling like yourself again during intimacy!

For more information go to enlightenlaser.com or call (801) 294-9999