Lanes closed on NB-15 near 8600 South after 3-vehicle crash involving UTA vehicle

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Several lanes of northbound I-15 are closed near 8600 South after a crash involving a UTA para-transit vehicle and at least two other vehicles.

Sgt. Todd Royce of the Utah Highway Patrol said there were at least three vehicles involved in the crash, including the UTA para-transit bus.

Royce said at this time the most serious injury appears to be a fractured wrist.

Carl Arky, a UTA Spokesman, said the driver of the para-transit vehicle was the only person on board. The driver, along with a total of five passengers in the other vehicles involved, have been taken to hospitals to be evaluated, Arky said.

Royce said at this time it’s not clear what caused the crash. He said several lanes of NB I-15 are closed but traffic is being let through intermittently. He said once crews finish extricating passengers the scene should be cleared relatively quickly.

