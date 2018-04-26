Japan Festival: Kimono Fashion Show sneak peak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kimono SK fashion designer, Sueko Oshimoto and Hiroko Cottle with the Japan Festival are in studio to give a sneak peak at some of the traditional and modern kimonos you will see this Saturday at the 12th annual Nihon Matsuri!

This year’s Nihon Matsuri (Japan Festival) will take place Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 100 South between 200 West and 300 West (Japantown street).

You can catch the traditional classic kimonos fashion show at 1:15 p.m. and the contemporary modern kimonos fashion show at 3:30 p.m. on the West stage.

The event is free, for more information click, HERE.