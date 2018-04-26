Homemade “Big Macs”

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons French dressing

1 teaspoon ketchup

1 teaspoon sweet relish

2 teaspoons dill pickle relish

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon white onion, minced

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt, to taste

1 lb. ground beef

4 sesame seed buns, split

4 sesame seed bun bottoms

4 slices American cheese

1/4 cup white onion, finely diced

1 cup iceberg lettuce, shredded

8 dill pickle slices

Salt and Pepper, to taste

“Secret Sauce”

In a medium bowl, mix all ingredients together with salt, to taste. For best flavor, cover and refrigerate for at least 1-2 hours.

“Big Macs”

Form 8 thin patties. Season with salt and pepper on each side. On a stove top grill or large skillet, cook patties for 2-3 minutes on each side or until cooked all the way through.

Lightly toast two bottom buns. To serve, on the two bottom buns, spread a layer of the special sauce, divide the onion, lettuce on top of each bottom bun and place one piece of cheese per burger. Place a hamburger patty on each of each bottom bun and the lettuce mixture on each. Stack the bottom bun and patty with the cheese slice on top of the bottom layer. Finish with adding the top bun on top of each. Serve immediately.

