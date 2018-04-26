Bill Cosby found guilty on all counts in sexual assault trial

Please wait a moment for the video to load below.

The jury has found Bill Cosby guilty on all counts in the sexual assault trial Thursday.

After less than two days of deliberation, the jury reached a verdict at 1:30 p.m. ET and determined Cosby was guilty on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault, Fox News reported.

Cosby will also have to register as a sex offender and face an assessment to determine if he is a sexually violent predator, according to Fox News.

He was on trial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

The 80-year-old former comedian faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, but would likely serve them concurrently.