Thunder rally from 25-point deficit to beat Jazz in game five

OKLAHOMA CITY — Reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook had 45 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 107-99 Wednesday night.

The Thunder fought off elimination, but the Jazz still lead the series 3-2.

Paul George played a big role in the Thunder comeback with 34 points.

The Jazz led by 15 at halftime, and they extended the lead to 25 points after a 3-point shot from Jae Crowder with 8:34 in the third quarter.

But the Thunder ended the third quarter on 32-7 run to tie the game at 78-78 going into the fourth quarter.

Crowder scored 15 of his 27 points in the first quarter to lead the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell had 23 points and Joe Ingles added 16 points in the loss.

Game six is Friday night in Salt Lake City.