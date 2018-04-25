× Sandy’s Hale Centre Theatre announces shows for 2019 season

SANDY, Utah – The Hale Centre Theatre’s 2019 Season of Shows includes regional premieres of Broadway favorites including A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder and An American in Paris.

“We’re thrilled by the confidence that national theater publishing houses have shown in us by allowing Hale Centre Theatre to debut two regional premieres, and two additional blockbusters that are so hot that we can’t announce them until August 1, 2018,” Sally Dietlein said, HCT executive producer and co-founder. “But trust us, our 2019 season is one of our best yet.”

The Hale Centre Theatre’s 2019 season will feature a selection of ten productions.

The shows will run non-stop between the theater’s 467-seat Jewel Box Stage and the 911-seat Centre Stage.

Hale Centre Theatre 2019 Season of Entertainment:

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER (JAN 11 – MAR 16)

Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Stage

A regional premiere! Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical…London 1907…Monty, a penniless clerk, learns he is ninth in line to inherit an earldom. Mysteriously the eight heirs ahead of young Monte meet their demise. Hmmmm. Meanwhile, he keeps falling in and out of love. And they sing about it. A knock-‘em-dead, uproarious hit on Broadway! New York Times said, “…Among the most inspired new musicals in years!” Script and music by Freedman and Lutvak. Happy New Year!

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS (FEB 18 – APR 6)

Centre Stage

A regional premiere! Winner of four Tony Awards. HCT received direct permission from the Gershwin family to produce this mesmerizing, new Broadway musical! Rhapsodic with sheer splendor! A triumph spun with musical treasures – I Got Rhythm, The Man I Love, ‘S Wonderful. Glorious classical dancing a la Gene Kelly. Sights and sounds of Paris. Elegant and spritely! Revel in heartwarming romance as an American soldier finds love. From the genius of George and Ira Gershwin. Book by Craig Lucas. This will sell out!

STEEL MAGNOLIAS (MAR 27 – JUNE 1)

Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Stage

A timeless Broadway classic and an unforgettable movie starring Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts. A simple story of lasting friendships and open hearts…of seeing flaws and loving anyway…of neighborhood chats and uncommon common sense…of laughter…of good times…of hard times…of working it out and seeing it through. Together. America at its best and all at the corner hair salon. Robert Harling penned a superbly funny, poignantly real moment in time. Come on in and sit a spell.

TBA (APR 22 – JUN 15) JUST OFF BROADWAY – AN ENORMOUS BLOCKBUSTER TO BE ANNOUNCED AUGUST 1, 2018

FREAKY FRIDAY (JUN 17 – AUG 24)

Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Stage

Disney has done it again! So charming – so bright and wild – that it was made into a movie TWICE! Mom and her teenaged daughter just can’t seem to understand each other, until in one blinding moment they are mystically switched. Mom is now in high school. Daughter is juggling life as mom! Ingenious story with rocking music by the Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning team of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. Book by Bridget Carpenter. Bring the Family!

TBA (JUL 1 – SEP 7) AN ELEGANT AND EXTRAORDINARY BROADWAY DARLING FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY TO BE ANNOUNCED AUGUST 1, 2018

THE ADDAMS FAMILY (SEP 9 – NOV 16)

Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Stage

And just in time for Halloween! Ok! You have begged for it! Ripped from the whacky TV series and splashed onto Broadway’s White Way! All your favorite characters sing and dance in ghoulish delight! The music sends spooky tingles down your spine. The story sparks hilarious giggles. But don’t be startled…there is a surprising sprinkle of family loyalty and love. By Lippa, Brickman and Elice. Book before the full moon!!! Da-Da-Da-Da! (Snap Snap!)

PHANTOM (SEP 23 – NOV 9)

Centre Stage

By your request! Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit’s powerfully-authentic adaptation of Leroux’s unforgettable book. Come to understand the tormented Phantom in this heart-rending, romantic tale of father and son and the uncommon love of a beautiful, French girl. A rich spectacle of dark catacombs against the opulence of the Grand Opera inspires full use of HCT’s internationally-acclaimed Centre Stage. New York Times, “…Music that entrances, moves and haunts…A welcome link to musical theater’s golden past.” A sure sell-out.

SEUSSICAL (NOV 25 – JAN 11, 2020)

Centre Stage

Broadway’s gift of Dr. Seuss! Unimaginable theatrics on HCT’s astonishing Centre Stage! Fly to new heights and twirl with fabulous music! The Cat in the Hat sings of Horton the Elephant and a tiny ‘world’ on a speck of dust. Horton must save it. He faces ridicule and danger, but friendship and loyalty rise triumphant. Thrill as children and adults alike learn essential life lessons. By Ahrens and Flaherty, the sublime writers of Ragtime. A holiday must-see. “Oh, the places you’ll go!”

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (NOV 30 – DEC 24)

Sorenson Legacy Jewel Box Stage

Our 34th annual production! The intimacy of Charles Dickens’ magnificent story lives true! Marvelous carols, spectacular costumes, old London town, a ghostly breath away! Adaptation by Wilkins. Orchestrations by Bradford. Our gift to you at Christmastime. “May it haunt your houses pleasantly.” “God bless us, everyone!”

Season ticket renewal will begin June 1, 2018, with ticket sales to the general public starting August 1.

No children under the age of five are permitted in the theater.

Ticket prices are $44 for adults and $22 for youth ages five through 17.

For ticket information call 801-984-9000, go to www.hct.org, or visit the box office at 9900 S. Monroe Street in Sandy.