Man killed in rollover crash in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A man from Cedar Fort suffered fatal injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash on SR-73 in Tooele County Tuesday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 5 a.m. on State Route 73 near mile post 9 as a man traveled westbound in a Honda Accord.

Police say the driver, identified as 36-year-old Joshua D. Anderson of Cedar Fort, was going at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a slight curve in the roadway. The Honda went off the shoulder of the road and struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

Anderson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the crash, UHP states, and he suffered fatal injuries.