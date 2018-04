Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A person is in critical condition after being hit by a car while crossing 600 S. downtown.

Officers said it was still dark when the driver hit the man just before 5 a.m.

Roadways have since reopened after the off-ramps from eastbound I-80 and from I-15 were closed at 600 S.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Officers have not said if the diver will be ticketed at this time.