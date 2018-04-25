× Man booked into Davis Co. Jail on child sex abuse charges

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A man faces several felony charges after three girls reported he had been sexually abusing them.

David Kenneth Shurtz, 64, has been booked into the Davis County Jail on six counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

The alleged victims reported Shurtz had touched them inappropriately on several occasions, including an instance on Monday.

Shurtz is also accused of showing the girls pictures of his penis taken with his cellphone.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, one of the girls told police the abuse had been going on for over two or three years.

Police booked Shurtz into jail Tuesday on six first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.