Lemon-Strawberry Bars

Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Makes 24 bars

Ingredients:

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, divided

2 1/4 cups granulated sugar, divided

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 tsp baking powder

4 eggs

4 tsp grated lemon zest

1/2 cup, plus 1 tsp fresh lemon juice, divided

2 cups strawberries, hulled

1 Tbsp granulated sugar

Powdered sugar for dusting

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

In a large bowl, add 2 cups flour, 1/2 cup sugar and butter. Using a dough cutter, cut the butter into the flour and sugar until the dough resembles sand. Press evenly into the bottom and a bit up the sides of a 9” x 13” baking pan. Bake until the crust loses its shine and barely begins to show a hint of color, about 20 minutes. Cool.

In a large bowl, sift the remaining 1/4 cup flour with the remaining 1 3/4 cup sugar and the baking powder.

In a small bowl, beat together the eggs, lemon zest and juice. Add to the flour-sugar mixture and stir to combine.

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment, add the strawberries, 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 tsp lemon juice and puree until blended. Transfer to a sieve set over a bowl and, using a spatula, push the solids through the sieve, discard the seeds and reserve the juice.

Pour the lemon mixture into the cooled crust. Gently pour the strawberry mixture into the lemon mixture in a swirl-like pattern and bake until the filling has set and the edges are lightly golden, about 20 minutes. Cool. Chill. Cut into 2” squares. Dust with powdered sugar.

