Amazon in midst of growing scandal involving paid product reviews

Do some of the reviews on Amazon products sound too good to be true? They might be.

Amazon is in the midst of a growing scandal involving paid product reviews on its site, according to the Washington Post.

A non-profit for online integrity recently went undercover in certain Facebook groups.

The report from the Washington Post, which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, states sellers use the groups to pay people to review their products.

According to the report, a pair of $30 headphones gained nearly 300 stellar reviews in a five-day period in December.

By February, the headphones had more than 900 reviews and shot up to the top of Amazon’s search results.

However, Amazon states it banned the practice in 2016.

See the full report from the Washington Post here.