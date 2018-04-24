Wildlife Rehab Center’s 8th Annual Wildlife Baby Shower Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An average of 2,400 sick, injured and orphaned wildlife patients make their way to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah (WRCNU) each year. It's estimated that about 90 perfect of those patients are due to human impact.

Their goal is to release the patients back into the wild, but some non-releasable are found legal homes as Conservation Education Ambassadors, shipping them all throughout the U.S., from coast to coast.

It's wildlife baby season which means that from May through Late August it's the WRCNU's busiest time of the year. In celebration, they're preparing for the 8th Annual Wildlife Baby Shower Fundraiser.

The WRCNU invites the public to this event taking place Friday, April 27 to Sunday, April 29, for three whole days of family-friendly fun. Participate in the silent auction, crafts/games, Raptor Ambassador presentations, refreshments, natural history museum displays and more.

Attendees can bring their cameras for photo opportunities with their wildlife ambassadors. Typically, there are opportunities to view some of the new baby patient arrivals through the one-way viewing baby room windows, but for the welfare of the patients, the law prohibits direct visual/physical interaction of the public with the animals.

While the event is 'FREE', it is a baby shower, so gifts and/or participation in the silent auction are highly encouraged being that this event gets the WRCNU a "financial leg-up" on the upcoming busy season.

For ways to support and donate, visit their website at www.wrcnu.org and like them on Facebook at Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah. You can find more information on the baby shower fundraiser on each site!