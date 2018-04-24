West Valley teacher accused of sexually abusing 9-year-old student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A teacher at Endeavor Hall in West Valley City is accused of sexually abusing one of his third grade students.

According to a news release from West Valley City Police, 33-year-old Kyle Hill is accused of touching a nine-year-old boy inappropriately.

Investigators also believe Hill took illegal pictures of the boy on at least 10 different occasions.

According to a probable cause statement, the boy told police Hill would take nude and semi-nude photos of him in a reading nook in Hill's classroom while the other students were at recess.

The boy also told police Hill visited him at home on April 21, and that he gave Hill a tour of the house.

"When [the boy] showed Mr. Hill his bedroom, Mr. Hill laid down on his bed. [the boy] said that Mr. Hill had come over to watch Harry Potter, but that they never actually watched it. [the boy] explained that Mr. Hill spoke to A.S. about the movies Braveheart and Deadpool. Mr. Hill reportedly talked about what he did during the sex scenes in each movie," the probable cause statement said.

Hill has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Police believe there may be other victims since Hill has taught at Endeavor Hall for three years and he was a student teacher at Timpanogos Elementary in Provo.

Anyone with information about potential victims is urged to call the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000.