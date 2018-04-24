× Utah man found guilty of rape and sodomy of a child

PROVO, Utah — A Utah man faces at least 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of several felony charges involving the rape and sodomy of a child.

According to a news release from the Utah County Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Oscar Alonso Nuñez, who had been living in Vineyard at the time, repeatedly raped and sodomized an eight-year-old girl over the course of eight months.

After a four-day trial and 15 hours of deliberation, a jury found Nuñez guilty of two counts of sodomy upon a child, two counts of rape of a child and one count of attempted sodomy upon a child, all first-degree felonies.

Nuñez is scheduled for sentencing on June 6.