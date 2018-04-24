Two Dallas police officers shot and critically injured, civilian also wounded

DALLAS — Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded Tuesday, the city’s police department said.

A civilian also was wounded, the department said, but that person’s condition was not known.

“Please pray for our officers and their families,” the Dallas Police Department tweeted.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings also tweeted on the shooting: “We are closely monitoring the situation in northeast Dallas and praying for our officers and their families.”

No further details were immediately available.