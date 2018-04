× Rescue underway for workers stuck on collapsed scaffolding near Miami

MIAMI — Rescuers in Miami are working to pluck construction workers trapped on a piece of dangling scaffolding, video from CNN affiliate WSVN shows.

Both workers were secured by harnesses and ropes when the scaffolding collapsed, WSVN reported, citing Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.