Police ask for public's aid in finding person of interest in St. George theft

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s aid in locating a person of interest possibly involved in a burglary over the weekend, St. George News reports.

The incident involved a business on St. George Boulevard where a window was broken out Sunday between midnight and 12:30 a.m., St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said. The business did not wish to be identified, she said.

An individual gained access to the business through the broken window and stole various items inside, all while being caught on a surveillance camera.