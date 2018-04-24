× Gov. Herbert to sign bills for suicide prevention, expansion of mental health services

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Gary Herbert is expected to sign eight bills aimed at suicide prevention and expanding mental health services Tuesday afternoon.

Those bills are:

H.B. 41, which addresses the operation of of the statewide mental health crisis and local mental health crisis lines.

H.B. 42, which requires the Department of Health to seek a Medicaid waiver for certain mental health crisis resources.

H.B. 139, which amends the Insurance Code to provide health benefit plan coverage for the use of telepsychiatric consultations.

H.B. 264, which enacts language authorizing grants for school-based counselors and social workers.

H.B. 308, which creates a telehealth mental health pilot program.

H.B. 370, which makes modifications to suicide prevention and medical examiner provisions.

S.B. 31, which enacts the Utah Mobile Crisis Outreach Team Act.

S.B. 32, which amends the sunset date for the Mental Health Crisis Line Commission.

Gov. Herbert will sign the bills in the UNI Crisis Call Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

