Family adopts cat injured in controlled burn

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The heartbreaking story of “Turtle” the cat has a happy ending.

Earlier this year, Turtle was badly burned as workers conducted a controlled burn in Sanpete County, unaware that Turtle was in a ditch inside the controlled burn area.

The worst of Turtle’s burn injuries were on his face. His fur was singed and matted and his eyes were swollen shut when a Sanpete County resident found him.

He was treated at Mountain West Animal Hospital before he was transferred to Utah Valley Animal Rescue for recovery.

On Tuesday, Utah Valley Animal Rescue made a Facebook post to announce Turtle has been adopted.

“We can’t believe this day has actually come. We love Turtle with all of ours hearts, and it was tough to say goodbye. He is loving his new family. He has 4 brothers to play with all day, and he is finding all the good places to take naps,” the Facebook post said. “We’re so glad that his story has such a happy ending.”



WARNING: The photo gallery below include images of the severe burns Turtle suffered. The photos are graphic and viewer discretion is advised.