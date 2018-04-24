Draper police officer involved in crash responding to a shoplifting report at Scheels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAPER, Utah -- A Draper police officer was involved in a crash Tuesday night.

There was a shoplifting case at Scheels in Sandy around 7:30 p.m., and the officer spotted some possible suspects as he returned from an assignment at the jail.

The officer stopped and tried talking to the two young men.

One stopped, the other one pulled a knife and jumped over a fence, but quickly arrested.

"The individuals were dealt with, the one with the knife did end up getting tazed, found out he was a juvenile," Draper Police Sgt. Mike Elkins said. "The other individual was very compliant and taken into custody by Sandy police, and they're processing him now, but the other one has been taken into our custody."

One Draper police vehicle and another car got into a wreck, but no one was injured.

Both cars were towed, and South Jordan Police are investigating the crash.