Celebrate ‘Love at 425’ with Papa Murphy’s on 4/25

Papa Murphy's wants to celebrate Love at 425 on 4/25! Papa Murphy's is all about freshly made pizzas handcrafted with premium ingredients that bring your family together through food, people and love.

Their signature campaign slogan is "Love at 425 degrees" and since Wednesday is April 25 - aka 4/25 - they wanted to make it a special day for their customers and offer them their signature pizzas at a great discount.

Love at 425 is a celebration of their customers and the Papa Murphy's brand. All day on Wednesday, April 25, large signature pepperoni pizzas will be just $4.25, limit 1, in-store only.

For more, visit www.papamurphys.com.