Steve Klauke to call 3,500th game with Salt Lake Bees

SALT LAKE CITY — The “Voice of the Bees” is set to call his 3,500th game Monday.

Steve Klauke has been the play-by-play announcer for 3,499 of the Salt Lake Bees’ 3,520 games, according to a news release from the team.

On Monday, Klauke will reach a new milestone as the Bees take on the Albuquerque Isotopes.

On Monday night, the Bees will honor Klauke with a pre-game presentation – including a $3,500 donation in Klauke’s name to Christmas Box House.

“In my mind Steve is one of the best broadcasters in the country, at any level,” said Bees President/General Manager Marc Amicone in a statement sent to FOX 13. “Steve combines tireless preparation with an incredible ability to paint the picture for the listening audience, allowing us to be informed and entertained all season long. This franchise and its fans have been blessed to have Steve with us for over 25 years.”

Klauke as ended nearly 1,800 victorious Salt Lake broadcasts with his signature line “Handshakes and high gives all around!,” the news release said.