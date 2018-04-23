× Springville man accused of raping, assaulting woman

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Police arrested a Springville man Sunday on suspicion of raping and assaulting a woman.

Eric Carmona, 24, faces felony charges of rape and object rape, and a misdemeanor charge of assault.

The alleged victim told police she and Carmona had been involved in an argument Saturday before Carmona raped and beat her.

“After [Carmona] forced intercourse, [he] pinned [the woman] on the ground by placing his knees on her shoulders and continually struck [her] in the face and head,” according to a statement of probable cause.

Police booked Carmona into the Utah County Jail Sunday afternoon.