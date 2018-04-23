× Jazz beat Thunder in game 4 for 3-1 series lead

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 113-96 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in game four to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first round NBA playoff series.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Jazz. Joe Ingles scored nine of his 20 points in the final 1:43 of the second quarter to help the Jazz lead 58-52 at halftime.

Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Derrick Favors and Ricky Rubio added 13 apiece.

Paul George led Oklahoma City with 32 points, but the Thunder went just 5-of-26 from 3-point range.

Game five is Wednesday in Oklahoma City.