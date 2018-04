Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah Taiyaka is spicing up the kitchen with an easy recipe for Japanese Stuffed Waffles! These fish shaped sweet treats are sure to be a fun family favorite.

You can get even more Japanese culture at this year’s 12th Annual Nihon Matsuri (Japan Festival).

Events kick off Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Japantown Street (100 South, between 200 West and 300 West).

Best part is, it’s FREE! Click HERE for more information.