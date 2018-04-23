Body believed to be that of missing man found at bottom of Horseshoe Bend

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The body of what is believed to be a missing man was found at the bottom of the popular Horseshoe Bend overlook near Page, Arizona, Sunday afternoon, the St. George News reported.

Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Horseshoe Bend Observation Area parking lot in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area at 2:13 p.m. on a report from the Page Police Department that the vehicle of a missing person out of Buckeye, Arizona, had been found at the parking lot by family members.

“Sheriff’s deputies along with National Park Service Rangers conducted a hasty search and visually located from the top of the rim what was believed to be the missing person at the bottom of the rim,” a news release issued by the National Park Service reads.

A park ranger went to the body by boat and confirmed its location.

