Body believed to be that of missing man found at bottom of Horseshoe Bend

Posted 9:32 pm, April 23, 2018, by , Updated at 09:33PM, April 23, 2018

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The body of what is believed to be a missing man was found at the bottom of the popular Horseshoe Bend overlook near Page, Arizona, Sunday afternoon, the St. George News reported.

Hikers view Horseshoe Bend| File photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Horseshoe Bend Observation Area parking lot in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area at 2:13 p.m. on a report from the Page Police Department that the vehicle of a missing person out of Buckeye, Arizona, had been found at the parking lot by family members.

“Sheriff’s deputies along with National Park Service Rangers conducted a hasty search and visually located from the top of the rim what was believed to be the missing person at the bottom of the rim,” a news release issued by the National Park Service reads.

A park ranger went to the body by boat and confirmed its location.

