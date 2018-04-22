Utah Jazz respond to Oklahoma Thunder star Russell Westbrook’s vow to shut down Ricky Rubio in Game four

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Jazz took a two-to-one lead in its best-of-seven first round playoff series with a 115-102 win over the Oklahoma Thunder Saturday night.

Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio led the way, scoring 26 points, dishing out 10 assists and grabbing 11 rebounds.

It was the first playoff triple-double by a Jazz player since John Stockton did it back in 2001.

Thunder all-star Russell Westbrook was his surly self in a postgame interview.

"He made some shots, too comfortable," Westbrook said after the game. "But Ima shut that s--- off next game though. Guarantee that."

Jazz players didn't want to make a big deal of it, but admitted to hearing the remark.

"We all have phones, we all have social media so of course we're aware of it but what else was he supposed to say?" Jazz forward Jonas Jerebko said. "We've got other guys to step up and Ricky's great at moving the ball and he's going to find the open man so we're not really worried about that we're just going to play together and next man up and Ricky's going to keep playing well."

Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell and Coach of the Year candidate, Quin Snyder, had nothing but praise for Rubio.

"He's doing amazing things and I'm real proud of him, we all are but he's going to continue doing that," Mitchell said.

"Ricky attacked, he attacked but with poise and he was making some shots," Snyder said. "I thought he took good shots and it really stabilized our group at that time."

As for Rubio, who is in his first NBA Playoff series, he deflected praise for his big night.

"At some point we're playing at home and we had to bring it. I think I just changed my mentality trying to be more aggressive and make some shots and made a run and it helps a lot when you're making shots and I feel great."

Game four tips off Monday night at 8:30 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.