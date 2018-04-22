Salt Lake City woman sees her stolen laptop for sale on a classified ads website, confronts suspected thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A woman who says she found items stolen from her Sugarhouse home listed for sale on a local classified ads website, decided to confront the suspected thieves.

Michelle Buette called the phone number listed on the ad, and set up a meeting at a convenience store parking lot in the area of Indiana Avenue and Navajo Street.

She and her friends checked the serial number on the laptop and it was hers. She told the people selling the computer it was stolen, and they got in their car and drove away.

"I was definitely nervous," Buette said. "I was in the car and my roommate and boyfriend went to meet them and I was scared they were going to punch them or shoot them. I was happy we were in a public area."

Buette recovered her laptop but is still missing stolen jewelry, purses and cash.

She has filed a report with Salt Lake City police.