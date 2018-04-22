× Police identify man killed in Smithfield auto-motorcycle accident

SMITHFIELD – Police say the motorcycle operator in a serious auto-motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon has died.

According to the Smithfield City Police Department, 55-year-old Darryl Nelson passed away in the hospital following the crash.

Nelson was driving the motorcycle along with an unnamed passenger when police say they struck a white pickup truck in the intersection of 300 South Main Street in Smithfield.

Police say the motorcycle’s passenger is currently being treated for their injuries but that the extent of the injuries is “unknown at this time.”

Smithfield City Police say at 3:48 p.m. the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Main Street while the driver of the truck was traveling south. When the truck turned east onto 300 South in front of the motorcycle the two collided.

When Smithfield City Police arrived they say they began giving CPR until an emergency medical team arrived transported the operator and his passenger to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the white pickup was not injured and police say they are still determining if charges will be filed.