Payson man charged in child pornography investigation, roommate for possessing knives, swords and spears

PAYSON, Utah — 32-year-old Brian Wade Raade of Payson has been charged with ten counts of second degree felony sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges are the result of a months-long investigation by the Special Victims Unit of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task force and Homeland Security Investigations.

Officers served a search warrant at Raade’s home at 7 a.m. Sunday and found evidence which included multiple videos depicting adult males sexually assaulting boys and girls ranging in age from just a few months old to prepubescent, according to charging documents.

Investigators say Raade admitted to downloading child pornography weekly for several years.

He was booked into the Utah County jail with a cash-only bail set at $50,000.

During the investigation, detectives discovered several weapons including firearms, knives, swords and spears in the possession of another man living in the home, 56-year-old Scott David Leinbach, also of Payson.

Leinbach has been convicted of multiple felony counts in the past and will be charged with five counts of third degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a category two restricted person.

He was also in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to a probable cause statement.